It's the holiday season, and though you might not be traveling this year, it probably still means some extra noise. True wireless earbuds are a convenient, easy way to drown that out, but the higher-end pairs often cost quite a bit. Luckily, Klipsch is offering its T5 II true wireless earbuds for just $99 ($100 off) on Amazon.

Klipsch is known for their high performance audio equipment, and the company promises to bring that same level of quality to their headphones. The buds have high clarity dynamic drivers, which the company promises deliver high output, neutral sound, and deep bass. The earbuds also come with six pairs of ovular, silicon tips, that Klipsch says are a patented design meant to give you the best fit. The headphones also have a "transparency mode," that allows you to hear your surroundings as you listen at the touch of a button. On top of all that, you'll get eight hours of continuous listening on a charge, with up to 24 additional hours from the charging case.

Overall these buds seem like a pretty sweet deal at half off, especially from a trusted audio company like Klipsch. Get your pair (before Christmas, if you're a Prime member) for just $99 ($100 off) in either silver or gunmetal, at Amazon today.