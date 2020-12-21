Samsung is responsible for some of the most popular Android phones in the world, but the company has plenty of other ventures up its corporate sleeves as well. Samsung brought its TV Plus service to select Galaxy phones a few months back, and it's announcing expanded availability that includes two new countries now with more on the way next year.

With the new addition of Australia and Brazil, Samsung TV Plus is now accessible in a total of 12 areas including the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Thailand, and Korea. Customers in these regions with a modern Samsung TV or a recent Galaxy device like the S20 or the Z Flip can now view 742 channels from around 300 of the world's top broadcast networks.

Samsung says it now reaches over 15 million active users thanks to recent expansions and new content partnerships. And the credits haven't even rolled for TV Plus just yet — more regions are planned to join the party next year, including Mexico, India, Sweden, and more European countries.

The Samsung TV Plus app is available on APK Mirror and the Play Store if you're in one of the supported countries and want to check it out for yourself and help Samsung boost those active user numbers.