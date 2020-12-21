The Galaxy S21 series is only about a month away from launch, and we know pretty much everything there is to know about Samsung's next-gen flagships. What we didn't know a lot about were the truly wireless earbuds, called the Galaxy Buds Pro, that are expected to debut alongside the phones. As is the norm these days, we don't have to wait until launch day to find out more about them.

Redditor gamer0mega managed to get their hands on a pre-release APK of the Galaxy Buds Pro (Plugin), revealing the design and features of the upcoming earbuds. As we learned previously, Samsung is ditching the unique bean-shaped design of the Galaxy Buds Live in favor of an in-ear design similar to the Galaxy Buds and Buds Plus.

The new in-ear design will also offer better passive noise isolation, which is a prerequisite for offering good active noise cancellation (ANC) — a feature that the Buds Pro will have support for. As noted by our own Ryan in his review of the Buds Live, the unsealed design did little to block out the environmental noise, but it's safe to assume that the Buds Pro will fair better.

We're expecting the Buds Pro to come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver.

Samsung's new earbuds will offer two levels of ANC (high and low) and four levels of Ambient sound mode to let more or less of the outside world seep in to make you more aware of your surroundings. An addition to the mix is voice detection that will automatically turn down the volume when it detects a conversation — a feature we recently saw on the Sony WH-1000XM4s.

A not-so-surprising addition to the Buds Pro is that of 3D spatial audio with head tracking. This is expected to be quite similar to Apple's implementation on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. However, this feature will only work with certain Samsung devices running Android 11-based One UI 3.0.

What's more, the new Buds Pro will also boast a new hearing enhancement feature that will allow users to adjust the volume balance. With all the new features that the app teardown has revealed, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a promising proposition. Let's just hope that the price isn't too high — they're likely to be Samsung's most expensive model yet.