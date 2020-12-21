VPNs seem to be the hot thing now as people put more focus on their privacy. Google introduced a VPN for Google One members earlier this year, but it was targeted at phones and tablets. Now Android TV users are getting a new VPN option for their large screen devices thanks to an update to Proton VPN that expands compatibility to ATVs.

Proton VPN has been around for a while now — it even got the approval and recommendation of Mozilla back in 2018 when it teamed up with the company to provide VPN services for Firefox users. Now the app has been updated to work on Android TV devices like the Nvidia Shield — it even shows up under the Tools category in the Apps section on the new Chromecast with Google TV.

While this isn't the first VPN service that has made its way onto Android TV, it is one of the more reputable apps, boasting plenty of positive reviews. Proton VPN joins Nord VPN and Express VPN as one of the services now available for Android TV users who want to expand their Netflix selection outside the US protect the privacy of their web traffic.

If you want to give it a try, you can download the updated Proton VPN app with Android TV support from APK Mirror or the Play Store now, or by installing it directly from your Android TV set.