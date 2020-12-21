OnePlus has just announced the rollout of OxygenOS 10.5.8 for the Nord N10 5G. This latest update doesn't deliver any specifically named features, but it does have improvements to power consumption, system stability, the camera, and connection stability, plus the currently latest December 2020 security patches.
The full changelog for this release is just below:
- System
- Optimized power consumption of the system
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12
- Updated GMS package to 2020.09
- Improved system stability
- Camera
- Improved the shooting experience with the camera
- Network
- Improved connection stability of mobile network to improve the experience
This update builds on the recent OxygenOS 10.5.7 update for the N10 5G, which also had camera and power consumption fixes. This time around, rather than "improved image quality," OnePlus promises a better "shooting experience."
Although I didn't have any issues with cellular connectivity when testing the N10 5G in our review, the company also states improvements for that are included. In the same vein, I experienced pretty good battery life before, but power consumption is allegedly even further optimized. Other undefined system stability fixes are also included, plus the latest December 2020 security patches.
Note: This is still an Android 10-based build. The Nord N10 5G has only ever been promised a single Android version update to Android 11, and this isn't it.
OxygenOS 10.5.8 isn't available on our unit just yet, but the update is in an incremental rollout that will hit more devices over time. Impatient folks can still pull it down via the third-party Oxygen Updater tool, and I can confirm it is available for us there.
- Source:
- OnePlus
