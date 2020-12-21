Motorola has announced its list of smartphones that will receive the Android 11 upgrade presumably starting as soon as tomorrow but, more practically, throughout 2021. There will be pitfalls along the way as we find out which devices are gasping their last breaths and the technicalities getting in the way of others.
While it's great to see some progress being made towards extending the useful life of Android phones with more updates, by virtue of focusing on the here and now, we're left with Motorola: a company that generally provides two upgrades over the life of a flagship device and just one for all others.
So, with that in mind, here's the full list of Motorola/Lenovo devices getting Android 11:
- Razr 5G
- Razr
- Edge
- Edge+
- One Action
- One Fusion
- One Fusion+
- One Hyper
- One Vision
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G 5G plus
- Moto G Fast
- Moto G Power
- Moto G Pro
- Moto G Stylus
- Moto G9
- Moto G9 Play
- Moto G9 Plus
- Moto G9 Power
- Moto G8 Power
- Lenovo K12 Note
For the majority of the phones listed here, this will be their one and only OS upgrade. The most obvious exceptions are the Edge+, which Motorola has publicly committed to, and the Razr 5G. On the other hand, it may be that this will be the 2019 Razr's second and, supposedly, final jump. Motorola One Vision devices participating in the Android One program are getting upgrade #2 as well.
Finally, in the case of the Motorola One Action, as units sold in the United States and Canada fall outside of the Android One program, they will not be updated to Android 11. Even the Android One units in Russia will be excepted.
Alas, this is where end up either taking it or leaving it. The Moto Z4 was a "flagship" from 2019 that was upgraded once and has been done away with in this list. And that's kind of a bummer.
