LiveXLive, the streaming app formerly known as Slacker Radio, has incorporated video into its content offerings. Now, its developers have decided to bring along one of Android's handiest features for video — picture-in-picture playback.

The update is rather self-explanatory: just pop up a video, whether live or recorded, then jump out of the app and you should still be able to watch the clip you started in a small, movable inset. Simple as that.

LiveXLive v8.22.0 has the new feature and is available on the Play Store and at APK Mirror.