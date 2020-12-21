The holidays may be a bit different this year, but that doesn't mean the festivities will be any less messy. Prepare yourself ahead of time by picking up an Ecovacs Deebot 661 robotic vacuum and mop combo. It's got anti-collision sensors, long battery life, and a price tag that's dropped down to $170 at Amazon — savings of approximately $80.

This unit packs in plenty of suction thanks to a max power mode that boosts pickup power by up to 2x. It works with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for quick verbal commands, and you can utilize the Ecovacs app to do things like schedule work times and change cleaning modes. Thanks to a battery life that lasts up to 110 minutes, the Deebot 661 can get plenty of tidying done before it automatically returns to its charging station.

Plus it comes with everything you need to get started, complete with a charging dock, an air filter, a remote control with included batteries, and a standard one-year warranty.

To hire a robot housekeeper of your own, head over to Amazon, toss the Deebot 661 into your virtual cart, and check out before these savings go back up the chimney.