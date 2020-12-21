AUKEY is one of the best brands out there when it comes to charging and mobile batteries. We've teamed up with the innovative company to give you the chance to win one of five USB-C charger bundles, consisting of the best products the company has to offer: the 18W Minima, the 18W Swift, the Omnia 65W 2-Port Fast Charger, the Omnia 90W 3-Port Charger, and the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. Here's what you need to know.

AUKEY has always been one of our favorite charger brands, and we've only recently reviewed six of their latest products favorably. Almost all of its current lineup is based on the innovative GaN (gallium nitride) technology, which allows for super fast charging rates despite compact encasements.

The package AUKEY gives away here is great for all the charging needs you could possibly run into. The 18W Swift and Minima USB-C chargers are as small as they can get and will fit any bag. The 65W Omnia charger with two ports is capable enough to charge even a 16-inch MacBook Pro. And if you really need to juice up many devices at once, you'll love the 3-port 90W Omnia with two USB-C ports and a USB-A connector. The 3-in-1 wireless charging station is advertised towards iPhone users, but it also works with any Qi-compatible Android phone.

AUKEY chargers come with drop-protection and are scratch-resistant thanks to their robust cases. The wired products offered in this giveaway also have foldable prongs, so you won't have to worry about breaking them off or scratching other electronics in your backpack.

The contest will run from December 21, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on December 28, 2020. Five winners will be selected to receive a USB-C charger bundle from AUKEY. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Good luck!

AUKEY Best USB-C Chargers Giveaway (US)

