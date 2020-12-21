Thanks to the limited filters on the Play Store, it can be challenging to find quality Christmas-themed apps, and since Christmas is right around the corner, I figured I'd go ahead and collect a few of the better apps, games, live wallpapers, and watch faces currently available on the Google Play Store. I have 15 listings in total with have been hand-picked by yours truly. So if you are looking for some fantastic Android-specific apps that sport a Christmas theme, you've clicked on the correct roundup.



Apps

NORAD Tracks Santa

Since Google no longer offers a Santa tracking app for Android (though there is a website) I'll start off today's list with the next best option, the NORAD Santa tracker. Clearly, if anyone knows Santa's whereabouts, it would be the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Not only does this app offer a convenient way to follow Santa on Christmas Eve, but this title also offers a countdown timer so you can easily count down the days until Santa makes his appearance.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a classic Christmas story, and this particular app offers an interactive book that tells the classic Dr. Seuss Christmas tale. Not only does this release encourage literacy skills with highlighted narration, but there is professionally voiced narration and custom sound effects included that really liven up any reader's experience. This makes How the Grinch Stole Christmas an excellent app for your child's storytime as well as an enjoyable and holiday-appropriate way for them to learn how to read.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Christmas Countdown

Christmas Countdown is an ingenious application that not only counts down the days to Christmas but does so by providing you with useful Christmas-themed tips as well as images that can be set as your device's wallpaper. While the majority of content in this release is offered for free, if you purchase the app through its single in-app purchase, you will gain some useful widgets along with some new music and themes.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

Christmas RADIO & Podcasts

Christmas RADIO & Podcasts offers precisely what you would expect, a bunch of radio stations and podcasts that are themed around Christmas. There are over 150 different stations to choose from. Plus, unlike most Christmas-themed apps, you won't have to worry about greedy monetization since the only in-app purchase in this release is used for removing the title's advertisements. So if you'd like to blast a few Christmas tunes before the big day, Christmas RADIO & Podcasts is a quality choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

ElfYourself®

Despite the fact that Elf Yourself By Office Depot exists as an advertisement for the popular office supply chain, there is actually a good bit of fun to be had with this goofy picture frame app. You see, you can superimpose your face onto one of many numerous Christmas elves. Heck, you can even get your friends and family to join in on the fun as there are plenty of premade Christmas-themed pictures that can fit any number of faces. So if you'd like to elf-yourself or a few friends, Office Depot is here to make that happen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

Games

Pukk

Pukk is a unique winter-themed endless runner. Its gameplay tasks you with timing the movement of a round head sliding across an icy course in order to break up ice blocks and wooden crates. There will be quite a few obstacles in your way, and if you happen to hit one, you will slow down. If you slow down too much, a polar bear will catch you, and your turn is over. It's a simple setup that's holiday-appropriate, and thankfully the game is fun while looking great in action.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Draw Glow Christmas 2021

Draw Glow Christmas 2021 is an intuitive casual coloring game where you'll draw colorful neon-infused Christmas pictures, all through a step-by-step process that anyone can follow. So if you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit by doodling a few pics for the holidays, Draw Glow Christmas 2021 is a great place to start.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

Christmas Stories: A Little Prince

Big Fish Games is probably one of the largest hidden object adventure game publishers on the Play Store. Their quality often exceeds that of their competitors, and Christmas Stories: A Little Prince does not fail in this regard. The story is one of love and defeating evil for the purposes of good, all so a Christmas wedding can go off without a hitch. It will take plenty of puzzle-solving skills and sharp eyes to find the hidden objects contained within, but it's all worth it for any fan of Big Fish Games' style of hidden object gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

PathPix Xmas

PathPix Xmas may look like something from 2013, but that's because it is. Luckily that does not mean the gameplay isn't any good. As a matter of fact, this is one of my personal favorites as its picture-based puzzle gameplay is phenomenal. The puzzles range from small to medium to large, which is excellent for just about any skill level. And as an added bonus, there's a short holiday quip related to any picture you have finished, which adds a nice touch to a completed experience.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Christmas Jigsaw Puzzles

Christmas Jigsaw Puzzles is just that, a fun little puzzle game that tasks you with completing an assortment of holiday-themed puzzles. You can choose how many pieces each puzzle should contain, which is great for just about any age or skill level. This way, the whole family can join in on the fun since there is a minimal barrier to entry.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Xmas Mahjong: Christmas Holiday Magic

Xmas Mahjong is for all of you mahjong lovers out there. As you can see, the game is themed around Christmas, with each tile offering appropriate images fitting to the holiday. As far as mahjong games go, this is a solid release, though some backtracking is expected in order to earn enough coins to unlock the next level, so the game can be a bit of a grind. An internet connection isn't required to play, and if you get stuck, hints are available.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Live Wallpapers

Crazy Christmas Tree

Crazy Christmas Tree is a 3D animated live wallpaper that offers low-poly art. As you would expect, you can change the color of the tree and the background, and you can do this by simply shaking your phone, which is a nice touch. Of course, if you'd like to play around with the full set of customization options, you'll have to pony up a few bucks through an in-app purchase to unlock the good stuff.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $1.99

Christmas Live Wallpaper Full

Christmas Live Wallpaper Full is the premium version of Christmas Live Wallpaper Free. So if you want to check out this live wallpaper before plunking down your hard-earned cash, feel free to check out the free version. Of course, this release is a Christmas-themed live wallpaper app that presents the user with plenty of colorful sparkling, and animated Christmas trees. Having used this live wallpaper in the past, I can confidently say it looks great in action.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Wear Watch Faces

Christmas Countdown Watch Face

Christmas Countdown Watch Face pulls double duty as a pleasant Christmas-themed watch face and a countdown timer for how many days are left until Christmas. You can customize the color of the face, and you can choose to have the countdown end on the 24th or the 25th. No matter which day you pick, there will be a special "Merry Christmas" greeting on that day.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Christmas Sweater Watch Face

One of my favorite things about the holidays is the fact that you can get away with wearing some of the most atrocious sweaters ever made. So I figured why not carry over that holiday tradition to your Android Wear device. That's right, there is an ugly Christmas sweater watch face available for Android Wear, and it's absolutely fantastic!

Monetization: $1.19 / contains ads / IAPs from $1.19 - $11.99