Some of us may forget it from time to time, but smartphones are still phones — as in, they can make and receive phone calls. We've got apps, messaging, and the whole of the internet open to our fingertips from that compact glass rectangle in our pockets, but even the dumbest smartphone can do old-school voice-based telephone calls. So fire up that dialer or phone app and check your call log: When was the last time you used your smartphone for an actual phone call?

I'm in the middle of a series of home repairs and renovations, so I'm using my phone for its named purpose on a near-daily basis to organize the various contractors involved. But my girlfriend, on the other hand, eschews time-consuming phone calls as much as possible, preferring other (often faster and more convenient) modes of communication when she can.

I suspect there's a lot of variety when it comes to smartphone-as-an-actual-phone usage, and, in many cases, it may not even be our choice. Calls can come in as easily as they go out, and spam calls remain a huge problem as well. I know I get at least one a day, even with whatever protections the carriers and FCC claim to have implemented — at least Google has my back in the meantime.

What about you? When was the last time you used your smartphone for an actual phone call? You can check your call history in your dialer or phone app to see. While it might vary depending on your phone and the app you use, there's probably a tab that lists recent calls by date. When was the last call you placed or answered?

When was the last time you used your smartphone for an actual phone call? Today.

Yesterday.

Two days to a week ago.

A week to a month ago.

More than a month ago.

I'm not sure.

I don't or can't make phone calls from my smartphone. View Results