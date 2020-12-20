This story was originally published and last updated .
Last week, we introduced you to Kanbani, a powerful kanban-based task management app designed for busy lifestyles. This week, we're diving deeper into how to use some of Kanbani's features, plus we'll be taking a look at what Kanbani's earliest supporters have to say about their experiences so far.
Advanced task management
If you've ever used a task management app like Trello, Kanbani will feel extremely familiar to you. Why? Because they're both based on kanban, a visual way to organize tasks as cards within lists placed on boards, allowing users to see and execute tasks with efficiency. The difference between the two is that Kanbani is completely free — no in-app purchases, no ads, no data monetization, and no limits on the number of boards, tasks, etc. Unlike Trello, Kanbani also supports mass-change commands, a Timeline view, fluid interaction, end-to-end data encryption and self-hosted servers, truly giving you complete control over your tasks.
Getting to know your boards
Speaking of boards, when you first open the Kanbani app, you'll be greeted with a welcome board that contains four lists, which each contain task cards. The cards in these lists will guide you through how to use Kanbani. Once you've completed each task in the welcome board, you're ready to create a board of your own! You can create however many boards you want — there is no limit.
If you're not sure what kind of boards to build, PDApps recommends starting with a "personal" board and a "work" board to divide up your tasks between daily life and work life. If you'd like to get more granular though, you can set up additional boards for things like grocery lists, house chores, specific work projects — whatever makes the most sense for your lifestyle and workload.
Completing and archiving cards
Once you're finished with a card on your board, you may want to archive it to remove it from your to-do list. To make this happen, long-press on the card in question and tap the red file box with the blue arrow above it. This will send the card to your archive, which can be accessed by tapping the south-pointing arrow at the top right corner of your screen. From here, you can unarchive a card if you wish, returning it to the list from whence it came.
Kanbani testimonials
Now that you know the basics about how to use Kanbani, let's check out how it earned its 4.4 rating on the Google Play Store. Here are just some of the things reviewers had to say about their experience with the app so far:
Okay, I am SERIOUSLY impressed with this wonderful app. You can tell how much time and attention to detail the developer put into it. Love it! 🏆🥇🧡 — Erin C.
I can see this is going to have so much potential when I've learned how to use I will come back and review again, such a lovely clean environment to work in... — Abbi K.
Pleasantly surprised. This app is shaping up to be a daily part of my life. It's really helping me get things done which Evernote and OneNote haven't been able to do quite as well. Highly recommended. — Ryan
Download Kanbani for free today
If you haven't done so yet, you can download Kanbani for free from the Google Play Store or from Huawei's AppGallery. It doesn't include any ads or in-app purchases, you don't have to register or provide any personal information, and its developer promises to not collect any user data, leaving you with a completely 100% free kanban task management application.
If you'd like to learn more about Kanbani, check out the official website here, or drop by the Kanbani XDA forum thread. Developers who are interested in building plugins to extend Kanbani's functionality can take a look at the official GitHub page here.
