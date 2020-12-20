Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have the sequel to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a 3D remaster of a competent rhythm game, and a mediocre MOBA with a Marvel skin. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of December 14th, 2020.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

STAR WARS™: KOTOR II

Android Police coverage: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II hands-on: A fantastic mobile port

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II took a long time to get here, but now that six years have passed since the first title in the series was released on Android, I'm sure plenty of gamers are eager to know how the port of the sequel stacks up. It's fantastic. After testing on an OP8 and Tabs S7, it was clear the game was optimized well. On top of this, physical controllers are supported out of the box. You can even unlock the framerate, which is handy for devices that support high framerates. I'm telling you, it's a great port, and it's a heck of an RPG too. Knights of the Old Republic II offers a minimum of thirty hours of content that could easily stretch into a hundred.

Monetization: $14.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DEEMO -Reborn-

Android Police coverage: DEEMO Reborn is the latest rhythm game from Rayark International, now available on Android

DEEMO Reborn is a remaster of the original DEEMO rhythm game, and it replaces the 2D graphics with polished 3D graphics, and they look great. The core gameplay is the same, this is a title that mixes exploration, puzzle-solving, and of course, there's a rhythm section where you'll tap on the screen to some awesome tunes. While DEEMO does contain in-app purchases, they are primarily used for unlocking new song packs, which extend the content in this release. So if you love rhythm games, I definitely recommend DEEMO Reborn.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $31.99

Headland

Headland is a solid action and adventure game. Not only does the story of a youth trying to recapture their imagination offer family-friendly appeal, but the 3D action-based gameplay also holds up. You'll play in a birds-eye view while navigating through 3D stages in order to collect resources that can be used to upgrade your equipment. Much like a dungeon crawler, you'll hack and slash your way to victory, all while exploring a lush 3D world. For a mobile game, Headland offers an enjoyable adventure that could easily exist on a console.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.99 apiece

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension is an enjoyable point and click adventure game that's positively reviewed on Steam while making its way to Android this week. The port works well, and the gameplay is pretty fun. Plus, this is a rather clever title that will surprise and delight, though it is short, lasting around 5 hours or so. But hey, nobody said quality comes cheap, so you'll have to plunk down a few bucks if you want to check this one out. Let me just say the asking price is totally worth the adventure within.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Fisherman Cards Game

Fisherman Cards Game is a unique and pleasant looking deck-builder themed around the lore of the open sea. It will be your job to conquer seven separate seas, all by building decks of strange cards that will be useful in conquering this solitaire game. There are 21 different creatures to fight as well as seven different boss fights, all packed into this card game. So if you enjoy solo affairs or simply love deck-builders, this is definitely a title worth checking out.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

SplitFire! - Four hands. One device.

SplitFire is an ingenious PvP game that's played on a single device. A tablet is probably the best format to play on, so both parties have enough room. Essentially each player will control their own spacecraft on their side of the screen. When a match starts, both parties will race to collect items before the match, and once the match begins, you'll face off against your opponent using the very items you just collected. The last one standing wins.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Jetscout Mystery of the Valunians

Jetscout Mystery of the Valunians is labeled as a precision platformer on Steam, and I'd say that's an apt description. It plays like a moon lander game, where you'll use rockets to maneuver your spaceman, which is where the precision aspect comes in. Accuracy is difficult to nail, so the game is challenging, which is what makes this game so much fun. Ultimately this is a game of skill, a rarity on the Play Store, and so if you enjoy lunar landers and platformers, then you'll probably dig this release.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Code Racer

Code Racer is more a sandbox than a game, but it's a really fun sandbox where you'll program a series of commands for your car to complete racecourses. This can make for some humorous situations as you feel out these commands, plus it's fun to go crazy with the physics just to see what will happen, even if you don't win the course that go-around. So whether you're into sandbox games or simply want to play around with some interesting simulated physics, Code Racer has a lot to offer.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Infinite Bomber 3D

Alright, at first blush Infinite Bomber 3D may not look all that impressive, but once you dig in and start advancing through the title, you'll see that bombing procedurally generated levels that slowly grow in size is actually really fun. So think of this release as more of a bombing sandbox than a game, and you might also have as good of a time as I did.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Picfix Puzzle

Picfix Puzzle is a moving-tile puzzle game where you'll assemble images from the board's collection of square pieces. The thing is, the game's pictures are made up of surreal images, so assembling these puzzles can be challenging since these images aren't something you'd easily recognize, making players double guess where each square should go. It's a simple setup that offers some very surreal and pleasing pics, so if you dig jigsaw puzzles, you're probably going to enjoy Picfix Puzzle.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

IQ Town

IQ Town is an early access release that offers tons of puzzles as well as many decoration aspects. While this game is a city builder, you'll build your city by decorating houses with furniture while you'll also organize people's refrigerators. Sure, none of this makes any sense, but it does make for a fun game where moving objects around until they fit in the space provided is the primary goal, which is enjoyable in short bursts.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Rome 2077: Space Strategy

Rome 2077: Space Strategy is just that, a space-based RTS game. The graphics are somewhat simple, reminiscent of Trese Brothers titles, and much like those games, this is a competent release, though not as feature-rich. There are over 100 ships on offer, each with unique weapons, and there's even an endless offline skirmish mode that's perfect for commutes without an internet connection.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.99 apiece

May's Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville

May's Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville is an early access release on Android that's been available on Steam for some time. Sadly the Steam reviews haven't been kind, but since this is a casual hidden object game, that's understandable. Mobile is clearly a better home for this title, and as far as hidden object games go, there's some fun to be had here. The art is pleasant, and the puzzles can be fun, so if you enjoy casual games, you might get a kick out of this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

Spirit Island

Spirit Island is a digital adaptation of a physical board game, which is why the UI looks so complicated. As expected, this is a complicated game, and since it's a cooperative title, you're going to have to bring a few friends. This all makes for a niche release, though if you're familiar with the board game, you'll have a much better time learning the ropes of the digital version's UI. More or less, you'll have to spend a reasonable amount of time with this game to grasp it thoroughly, and even then, you'll have to find others with similar patience just to play a round. Still, if you take the time, there's fun to be had, just don't expect an intuitive game that's party-friendly.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Cat Spa

Cat Spa is the latest cat-themed game from HyperBeard, because why fix what clearly isn't broken. In this particular release, you'll run a cat spa, which means you'll decorate your business in order to pull in customers. These customers are how you'll earn money, which is what you'll use to upgrade your business. It's a typical gameplay loop, and so far, the monetization of the title isn't that bad.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $11.99

Harvest Simulator 2020

Harvest Simulator 2020 is a simple game that works like all of the grass mowing games from the summer, but it's themed around harvesting crops, which allows for a more comprehensive selection of themes. Sure, this is a simple game, but there's something very satisfying about clearing each stage. So if you enjoy casual time wasters that are best played in short bursts, Harvest Simulator 2020 is worth a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Built for Speed: Real-time Multiplayer Racing

Built for Speed is a real-time racing game where you can play against friends and family online, though if you plan on going it solo, you're going to have trouble finding matches that aren't filled with bots. While that's an issue for the majority of new multiplayer releases, it's nice to at least see the game is monetized fairly. So if you're worried about pay-to-win aspects, there aren't any, which means you're free to compete through skill instead of a fat wallet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

Astonishing Basketball Manager 21- Simulator Game

Astonishing Basketball Manager 21 offers what its name implies. This is a basketball sim in the same vein as Sega's Football Manager, but of course, this title is themed around basketball. Apparently, sports management games are something this dev exclusively concentrates its efforts on, so it would seem they know what they are doing. Plus, unlike similar games, this release is monetized appropriately, so at least you won't break the bank playing Astonishing Basketball Manager 21.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

Gameday Live - soccer management sim

Gameday Live is a new soccer management sim. As you would expect, it will be your job to lead your team to victory, and there's even a multiplayer aspect, though you're going to have trouble finding opponents unless you bring a friend. Really, I see no reason why anyone would play this title over Sega's polished series, but I suppose if you're looking for something from a smaller dev that may be more responsive, you could try this release out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $40.99

CyberNom

CyberNom looks like a flash game from 2010, and yet it's a new release from ZeptoLab, the creators of Cut the Rope. While this dev has found success beyond its original breakout title, it would seem it's still focused on creating cheap games instead of quality titles. More or less, this is a stealth game where you'll hide in a box and hack robots, all to reach each stage's goal by working out the puzzle of the level. It's a simple affair, but it's yet to be monetized, so now is the best time to check it out before ZeptoLab cashes in.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Destructive Robots - FPS (First Person) Robot Wars

Destructive Robots is the latest mech shooter to arrive on the Play Store, and it looks just like every other clone. Why developers keep remaking the same games over and over again, I don't know, but it must be a lucrative way to develop games when so many are jumping on the bandwagon. At the very least, this title isn't monetized yet beyond advertisements, so if you'd like to take a look, you won't have to spend any money to get a feel for this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

MARVEL Realm of Champions

Android Police review: Marvel Realm of Champions bursts onto the Play Store, and reviews haven't been kind

MARVEL Realm of Champions is a lifeless MOBA that only offers a single lane. This problem is made worse by the title's poor matchmaking that often pits longtime players against newbies, all to push the new players towards the game's in-app purchases. This makes for a game that not only isn't any fun but one where skill doesn't even matter because the only way to win is to sink a ton of cash into the title to catch up with the whales. No thanks.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Pasha Fencer

There's a reason why Pasha Fencer doesn't offer a gameplay video or useful screenshots, and that's because the creators of this game want to hide what it looks like from everyone in order to force them to install the title to find out. Guess what, just like every other game that pulls this garbage, this release is a shallow affair devoid of fun. It's described as a vertical MMORPG, but beyond the fact you can play this game in portrait, it's a standard cookie-cutter MMO where you're pushed to spend money to alleviate the game's grind.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $29.99

New Star Baseball

New Star Baseball comes from Five Aces Publishing, a publisher that already has a few sports titles under its belt. Sadly if you're looking for a deep and engaging Baseball game, this isn't it. It's a dumbed-down affair clearly created for the mobile crowd, and so the title is monetized poorly, and the gameplay grows stale quickly. If you're looking for 5-minute games that don't require much thought or skill, you may have some fun, but beyond that, this release is a snooze.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $42.99

B.I.T

B.I.T is an early access release, and it's billed as a roguelike third-person shooter. Really it's a twin-stick top-down shooter, and like most roguelikes, you'll repetitively play the same content over and over to slowly upgrade your skills. As expected of a game filled with an endless grind, the title is packed with in-app purchases, so this early access release that isn't yet ready for prime time is already monetized aggressively, pointing squarely to the dev's priorities.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Elona Mobile

Elona Mobile is an early access release, and it's an indie roguelike that was created back in 2006. This week marks the first time the game is available on mobile, though it would seem the developer has already stuffed the title with in-app purchases, which is a bummer. Still, the gameplay can be fun, thanks to the inclusion of competent dungeon crawling as well as a few life-sim mechanics that spice things up. Sadly I can't recommend a release that admits it isn't even finished while already offering overpriced IAPs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Siege Castles

Siege Castles is a new release from Plug in Digital, and if you couldn't tell by the name, it's a tower defense game where you'll face off against another tower to see who will reign supreme. This means you'll get to choose your siege weapons, all while building up your castle by combining different materials to create the strongest tower of them all. Oh, and check out those in-app purchases, which coincidentally jumped from $10.99 to $179.99 when the game left early access.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $179.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.