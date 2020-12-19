We first went hands-on with Bundled Notes back in May when it was still in beta, and in the meantime, a lot has changed. Developer Xavier Tobin launched a web app, added Kanban boards for project management, fixed tons of bugs, fine-tuned the UI, and made sure the experience feels rounded out. Today, the Indie app finally launches as version 1.0, complete with a new logo and the first few translations.
Feature-wise, not too much has changed compared to the last few beta releases. A ton of smaller bugs and some housekeeping had to be taken care of to ensure a rounded out product at launch. As such, Bundled Notes has received a shiny new icon and an improved onboarding experience for new users. It has also been translated into eight languages thanks to the help of volunteers: Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese BR, Russian, Spanish, and Ukrainian. If you've been using the app for a while already, you'll also notice a better templating system, enhanced Kanban boards, improved visuals and animations, and tweaks to reminders. Some essentials like exports, account deletion, and a proper privacy policy have also been added.
- Feature complete for release 1.0
- Batch tag-switcher
- Improved Kanban board options
- New icons
- Visual and animation improvements
- Improved bundle templating system
- Basic account exporting supported
- Account deletion supported
- Improved language support (8 languages)
- Many bug and crash fixes & many tweaks
If you've been holding off from giving Bundled Notes a try until now because of the lack of image attachments, you might not have to wait too much longer — Tobin promised to add a robust attachment system in version 1.1. And if you're interested in a more in-depth look, check out our initial hands-on and the kanban board follow-up.
The app's basic features are free, but you're limited to a total of 6 bundles and 400 notes. To access the web app and unlimited notes and bundles, you need to subscribe for a monthly or yearly fee of $1.89 or $17.99, respectively.
- Source:
- Bundled Notes
Comments