It may still be 2020 for another week or two, but the fever for Samsung's 2021 lineup has officially started. We've seen a number of leaked renders and promotional videos, but now a new video may just be our best look yet at the upcoming Galaxy S21+ — and it includes a camera comparison with Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max flagship.

Though it's labeled as an unofficial review, the video from YouTuber Random Stuff 2 (who previously shared another S21 video) is more like a short hands-on look at the unreleased device. There's also a number of image comparisons between the S21+ and Apple's current flagship. Comparisons of unreleased phones posted via YouTube video aren't exactly the fairest method of judging a camera's performance, but it's enough to see that Samsung seems to be holding its own against its rival.

Left: iPhone 12 Pro Max Right: Samsung Galaxy S21+

Along with the camera samples, we also get a great look at the device itself. This is a phone that looks pretty great no matter which side you're checking it out from, with thin bezels on the front and that unique camera module on the back that really makes it stand out. The battery life is also said to be great, perhaps rivaling that of the Mate 20 Pro, which could achieve two full days of usage.

If this video makes you eager to get your own hands on the S21+, you won't have to wait very long. Samsung is planning on releasing the S21 series officially early next month — although at this rate, I wouldn't be surprised if one showed up at my door tomorrow, either.