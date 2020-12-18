After announcing an overhaul of the verification process last month, Twitter has been gathering feedback from the public to make sure the new approach doesn't present any glaring issues. That process garnered more than 22,000 survey responses and has now been completed, so the company can press on with its plans — verification officially restarts on January 20, 2020.

Based on the feedback, you'll no longer need a bio or header image in order for your profile to be deemed complete, and minimum follower requirements will now be per-region rather than pre-country. Categories have also been clarified, with 'News' becoming 'News and Journalists' and 'Sports' now also including esports. More categories will also be explored in the near future, including those concerning academics and scientists.

For existing verified accounts, badges will be removed if an account has been inactive for too long or if it's incomplete. In order for an account to be complete, it needs to have a verified email address or phone number attached to it, as well as a profile image and display name. Should your account be on the chopping block, you'll get an email telling you which hoops you need to jump through and you must make the necessary changes before January 20.

Verified badges won't be removed from deceased users' profiles, and memorialized accounts are in the works for next year. Twitter hopes that the threat of verified badge removal for users who repeatedly violate the platform's rules will be enough to improve their behavior. This will continue to be decided on a case-by-case basis.

To apply for verification, you'll need to head to your account settings and fire up the self-serve application by hitting "Request verification." You'll be asked to answer questions and provide supporting materials to confirm your identity, as you'd expect, and Twitter says that a combination of automated and human reviews will take place. More info on the application process will be shared in due course.

Other new account features are also coming next year, including the aforementioned memorial accounts and also a new account type for bots to help regular users distinguish them better.