Twitter has primarily been a text-driven social platform but it hasn't shied away from experimenting with new formats. Earlier this year, the company rolled out Fleets, which allowed users to share fleeting thoughts and moments — a feature not-so-loosely inspired by Snapchat and Instagram. Now, Twitter is testing audio chat rooms in its latest experiment called Spaces.

This isn't the first time that the platform has tested out a voice-based feature though — you can already create voice tweets on the iOS app. However, Spaces is different in that it aims to create a "space" wherein a group of people can speak at once. The hosts of Spaces will have complete control over who will be able to speak and participants will also be able to report a Space.

If this sounds similar to Clubhouse, an audio-based social networking platform that gained popularity earlier this year, it's because it is.

This is how Spaces looks in the Twitter app at the moment.

Twitter isn't rolling out Spaces to the masses yet. The experiment will initially involve a "very small feedback group" (read: some iOS users only, apparently), which will help the company fine-tune the offering. If all goes well, the 280-character limit will no longer bother you in the near future — cause you'll be able to yak it all out.


  • Thanks:
  • Armando