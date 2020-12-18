Twitter has primarily been a text-driven social platform but it hasn't shied away from experimenting with new formats. Earlier this year, the company rolled out Fleets, which allowed users to share fleeting thoughts and moments — a feature not-so-loosely inspired by Snapchat and Instagram. Now, Twitter is testing audio chat rooms in its latest experiment called Spaces.
This isn't the first time that the platform has tested out a voice-based feature though — you can already create voice tweets on the iOS app. However, Spaces is different in that it aims to create a "space" wherein a group of people can speak at once. The hosts of Spaces will have complete control over who will be able to speak and participants will also be able to report a Space.
If this sounds similar to Clubhouse, an audio-based social networking platform that gained popularity earlier this year, it's because it is.
It’s ALIVE 😱 @TwitterSpaces https://t.co/GgodDhcAtP pic.twitter.com/Fzo0bYhqrH
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 17, 2020
This is how Spaces looks in the Twitter app at the moment.
Twitter isn't rolling out Spaces to the masses yet. The experiment will initially involve a "very small feedback group" (read: some iOS users only, apparently), which will help the company fine-tune the offering. If all goes well, the 280-character limit will no longer bother you in the near future — cause you'll be able to yak it all out.
- Source:
- Thanks:
- Armando
Comments