Aspyr Media and Lucasfilm have just announced that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords is coming to Android and iOS this month. As a matter of fact, the game is slated for release on the 18th of December (only ten days away), and you'll be able to pick it up for $14.99. Seeing that the original Star Wars: KotOR has been available on Android since 2014, it's definitely fantastic to learn that the sequel is finally coming to the platform.
Even though it has taken Aspyr six years to finally bring the follow-up to the original Star Wars: KotOR (currently on sale), I must say today's news is very welcome. I have no doubt fans of the games will rejoice that they will soon be able to play the first two titles in the KotOR series on mobile back to back. While details are still light, we already know the game will be launched on the Play Store on December 18th for $14.99, which is a good sign the mobile version will be a premium release. We also know the game has been optimized for mobile play, so here's hoping the port is just as good as the first KotOR release on Android.
iPhone screenshots, because Aspyr didn't offer any Android screens
So there you have it. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords will be available on Android and iOS in 10 days for $14.99. Pre-registration starts today, so if you'd like to receive a notification on the day the game is released, feel free to pre-reg through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II – The Sith Lords™ Coming to iPhone, iPad and Android on December 18
Let the Force guide your hand.
AUSTIN, Texas, December 8, 2020 – It’s the long-awaited return of the Jedi Exile. Aspyr and Lucasfilm today announced the upcoming launch of the epic Star Wars™ single-player, RPG classic Star Wars™: Knights of the Old Republic ll™—The Sith Lords™ on iPhone, iPad and Android devices on December 18. Experience the fan-favorite optimized for mobile devices.
“Fans have been asking for a mobile version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II for so long, and we’re thrilled to finally bring it to them,” said Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr. “We’re proud to continue working with Lucasfilm to bring classic titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II to modern platforms.”
Set five years after the events from the award-winning Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, players will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision – follow the light side or succumb to the dark.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ll – The Sith Lords will be available for purchase in the AppStore and Google Play starting December 18 for $14.99 USD.
Pre-Order for iPhone and iPad: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/star-wars-kotor-ii/id963230767
Pre-Register for Android devices: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aspyr.swkotorii
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords is now available on Android
Last week we learned that Aspyr Media and Lucasfilm would bring Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords to Android. Not only did this announcement come as a surprise, seeing that the first game was ported to Android six years ago, but the arrival of this sequel is also long overdue. Thankfully the Android port is really good. I went hands-on with the title recently, and I have to say it's an impressive port. You can expect full controller support to accompany the touchscreen controls, and the game performs admirably, without any noticeable slowdown or dropped frames. You can choose to keep the framerate capped at 60, or you go unlimited, and let me tell you, unlimited is the way to go. On my Tab S7 and OP8, the game is as smooth as butter.
Of course, if you'd like to check Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords out for yourself, you can grab a copy for $14.99 from the Play Store widget below this article.
STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II – The Sith Lords™ Now Available for iPhone, iPad and Android
Let the Force guide your hand.
AUSTIN, Texas, December 18, 2020 – The climactic conflict between the Sith Lords and the Jedi Exile makes its long-awaited debut for mobile gamers. Aspyr announced today that Star Wars Knights of the old Republic™—The Sith Lords™ is now available for digital purchase on the App Store and Google Play. The single-player RPG classic returns with modernized controls for touchscreen devices.
Star Wars™ Knights of the Old Republic ll – The Sith Lords™ is now available for purchase on the App Store and Google Play for $14.99 USD.
