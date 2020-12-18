Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 series is looking pretty nice based on the variety of leaked images, renders, and videos we've seen so far. Now a leak of a different sort has been released online, providing a glimpse at what we might expect to pay for Samsung's latest flagship lineup — and the news is both good and bad.

The info claims to reveal the launch prices of the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra in European markets. Although pricing changes in different regions depending on a variety of factors, these details give us an idea of what the new phones will cost — and how they could compare to their predecessors. Here's the full leaked list:

Samsung Galaxy S21 — €849

Galaxy S21+ — €1,049 (€1,099 for 256GB)

Galaxy S21 Ultra — €1,399

The prior-generation 5G S20 started at €999 , which means that we could be seeing a significant price drop this time around for the base model. The S21 Ultra, on the other hand, looks like it might be priced a bit higher than the S20 Ultra, since that phone debuted at €1,349.

Last year, Samsung experienced disappointing sales of its S20 series due to several factors, including the impact of COVID-19. It makes sense for the company to lower the entry price for the standard S21 in an effort to increase sales, but it remains to be seen how Samsung might justify the price hike for the top-of-the-line S21 Ultra. It won't be long until we learn how accurate these price rumors are, since the S21 is expected to be unveiled early next month on January 14.