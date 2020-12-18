Developers in 22 countries are now able to set prices for their Android apps listed on the Play Store. The new batch of countries also features heavily from Africa, but includes some nations in the Caribbean, South America, east of Africa, and Oceania. Users in these countries previously only had access to free apps.

Here's the full list:

Chad

Comoros

Congo (DRC)

Congo (Republic)

Djibouti

Dominica

Eritrea

Gambia

Grenada

Liberia

Libya

Maldives

St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Lucia

Samoa

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Solomon Islands

Somalia

Suriname

Tonga

Vanuatu

In all of these new countries, the Play Store may display the price of apps in the buyer's local currency, but will process the transaction in the currency of where the developer is based.

Google has been aggressively expanding support for paid apps in smaller markets including many across Africa.