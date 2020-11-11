Need a workout buddy that isn't a human? Maybe something to stuff in your ears, but that won't get in the way of your arms as you pump them to your next record? Jabra's Elite Active 65t true wireless buds are currently at the lowest price we've seen them: $94.54.

Keep in mind that Jabra also does a pair of TWEs called the Elite 65t. These Active buds are tweaked for runners and jumpers and such with a more specific fit, IP56 dust and water resistance for sweat and rain, and a 5-hour battery with 10 more hours possible through the charging case. Unfortunately, it takes Micro-USB, but such are the trade-offs sometimes.

Jabra has put the Elite Active 65t on sale for $95 — that's about $25 off, depending on where you've found it up until now. You can get a pair by hitting up the link below.