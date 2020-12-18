It's been admittedly hard to try out makeup before purchasing in 2020. While I haven't experienced this first-hand, I've heard that having to wear a mask in public is proving to be a problem (duh). But worry not, Google is here to save the day with a new set of tools that will help you visualize makeup from the comfort and safety of your home.

When searching for makeup products in the Google app, you'll now be able to see how they look on your skin tone. Developed in partnership with data partners ModiFace and Perfect Corp, the nifty feature will let you picture thousands of offerings from brands such as L’Oreal and MAC Cosmetics.

What's more, you can also virtually try out the makeup right from the app to see if it suits you well. While it's not possible to safely step out and experience these products in person, this might be the next best thing. Lastly, Google says it will also show you recommendations from experts and enthusiasts in Google Shopping and your Discover feed. If you do like a product, you'll easily be able to buy it from within the app.

The new shopping tools from Google are rolling out to users in the U.S. this week.