The past few months have gone well for Google's game streaming service, between the release of long-awaited features (like family sharing and iOS support) and Stadia somehow ending up as the best way to play Cyberpunk 2077 (outside of building a high-end PC). Stadia is finishing 2020 with a bang, as three more games will arrive on the service before the new year.

Enter the Gungeon will likely be the most popular of the three new games, as it has maintained a decent fanbase since its launch in 2016. It's a dungeon crawler with a lot of guns, and an emphasis on dodging and flipping. The game currently has an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' rating from customer reviews on Steam, and the Stadia version supports both single-player and co-op modes.

Another Devolver Digital title, Reigns, is also arriving in December. It's a strategy game set in a fictional medieval role, where you take the role of a king that accepts or rejects suggestions from advisors. However, Reigns is already available natively on Android and PC, so there's less of a reason to play it on Stadia than with titles like Far Cry or Cyberpunk 2077.

Finally, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light from Square Enix/Crystal Dynamics is coming to Stadia. It's unrelated to the newer Tomb Raider series, originally released in 2010, and uses an isometric perspective with cooperative gameplay. The PC version has an 82/100 on Metacritic, and the game is also available on PS3, Xbox 360 (with backwards compatibility on Xbox One), and iOS.

Google's announcement didn't mention the exact dates each game would arrive on Stadia, but all three will arrive sometime before the end of December.