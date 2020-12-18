Google Pay already works with about 3,000 partners, but that doesn't hinder it from continuing to support more banks and credit unions. After adding 89 financial institutions to the list last month, the mobile payment service just added another 67 just in the US.
The below list is sorted alphabetically, so you can skim through to see if your bank is part of it. Otherwise, you can save time by searching on the page using the Cmd/Ctrl + F shortcut or the "find in page" feature on your phone's browser.
- 1st Federal Savings Bank of SC, Inc
- 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union
- AMOCO FCU
- Affinity First Federal Credit Union
- Alabama Central Credit Union
- American Bank & Trust Company (KY)
- American Bank, NA (IA)
- Americana Riviera Bank (CA)
- Americas Credit Union (TX)
- Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union (Gray, TN)
- Bank of Clarke County (VA)
- Bank of Walker County (AL)
- Brentwood Bank (PA)
- Buckeye Community FCU
- Century Bank of the Ozarks (MO)
- Citizens Bank & Trust (LA)
- Citizens Bank (TX)
- Citizens Bank and Trust (FL)
- Citizens State Bank (WI)
- Citizens State Bank of Waverly Inc (MN)
- Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company, Inc. (IA)
- Colorado Credit Union
- Commercial National Bank of Brady (TX)
- Community Bank (SD)
- CommunityWide Federal Credit Union
- Cornerstone Bank (MA)
- Credit Union of Southern California
- Crow Wing Power Credit Union (MN)
- Cumberland Federal Bank, FSB
- Education Personnel Federal Credit Union
- Ephrata National Bank (PA)
- Extracto Banks (TX)
- F & M Community Bank, NA
- F&M Bank (GA)
- Fahey Banking Company
- Financial Resources Federal Credit Union (NJ)
- First Commercial Bank (MS)
- First Heritage Bank (KS)
- First National Bank of Waynesboro (GA)
- Greater Hartford Police Federal Credit Union
- Greenville Federal
- Hiawatha National Bank
- Inland Valley Federal Credit Union (CA)
- Jefferson Bank
- Members Plus Credit Union (MA)
- Midwest Bank NA
- Midwest Community Bank
- Monroe County Community Credit Union (MI)
- New Market Bank (MN)
- Newtown Savings Bank
- Nizari Progressive Federal Credit Union
- PNC Bank, Global Investment Services
- Pelican State Credit Union
- People's Trust Federal Credit Union (TX)
- Peoples Bank Kentucky Inc (KY)
- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (NC)
- PrimeSouth Bank (Waycross, GA)
- Security Bank USA
- Security National Bank of Omaha
- South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union
- Sterling National Bank
- Suncrest Bank (CA)
- The First, A National Banking Association (MS)
- Tolleson Private Bank
- Triad Business Bank
- Ultima Bank Minnesota (MN)
- West Union Bank
