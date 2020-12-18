Misplacing your house keys is always a scary thing. One way to avoid going through that experience is by upgrading to a smart lock. Right now, Best Buy has an August smart lock and keypad combo on sale for just $249.99 — and it'll throw a free Smart Clock Essential from Lenovo into the deal for a combined savings of $80.

This August smart lock makes home security more straightforward than ever. You can control it from your smartphone through the August app, or by using your voice thanks to compatibility with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even grant virtual keys to guests during their stay, which could come in especially handy for the holiday season.

Best Buy is also throwing in a free Lenovo Smart Clock Essential — a nifty little alarm clock that comes with Google Assistant functionality to make waking up in the mornings more bearable. Check out our review of the clock over here to get the complete picture.

If you're ready to grab this August smart lock and keyboard combo bundled with a free Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for just $249.99 (an overall savings of $80), head over to Best Buy now and get it checked out.