An early version of Samsung’s Android 11 release roadmap weirdly missed the Galaxy S20 FE, but the company was quick enough to announce that the budget flagship wouldn't be too far behind the main S20 line. While the One UI 3.0 update for the handset wasn't supposed to land before January, Samsung seems to be in a festive mood right now as it has already started rolling it out, right on the heels of the Galaxy S20.
Russia is reportedly the first country where Galaxy S20 FE owners have started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 experience, which comes at least a couple of weeks ahead of its scheduled release around January (or February, depending on where you live). That's why this update comes as a surprise treat ahead of the holidays for those anxiously waiting for the S20 FE's turn.
With this latest OS version, the S20 FE is getting the December security patch as well as all of the new features that both One UI 3.0 and Android 11 introduce. The update comes with firmware version G780FXXU1BTL1 and should be rolling out to all eligible users in Russia over the coming days. Now that the update has started shipping, those of you in other markets, including the US, shouldn’t have to wait much longer.
- Source:
- SamMobile
