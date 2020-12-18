At the end of September, Jabra announced a new pair of ANC true wireless buds, which feature the company's latest tech and innovation. In fact, they're one of the most appealing products on the market in their category, thanks to their compact design and advanced noise cancellation, but also one of the priciest, costing a whopping $230. Thankfully, they're currently $30 off, helping them be a bit more affordable for Christmas.

The Elite 85t come with the brand's most advanced offering in terms of active noise cancelation: They feature a dual-chipset with a dedicated ANC chip and six microphones, offering effective noise cancellation and wind noise filtering. They're also particularly compact and offer IPX4 water resistance and two-year warranty against dust and water, making them safe to use during workouts. In terms of battery life, the buds last up to 5.5 hours with ANC on, which the charging case extends to about 25 hours with ANC on or 31 hours with ANC off. The case itself can be charged wirelessly or by using a USB-C cable.

The deal is valid until Dec 27, giving you plenty of time to compare options