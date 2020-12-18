You won't have to go to a galaxy far, far away to meet a beloved character who has been an internet sensation since it first featured in Disney's The Mandalorian show last year. Thanks to Google, you can now virtually place a life-sized Grogu — colloquially known as Baby Yoda — right in your room.

The Star Wars spin-off character is the latest addition to the ever-growing list of 3D models that you can bring to life via the app on your phone (Google recently added 50 more animals). Conjuring the cute alien is as simple as searching for any of the terms "The Mandalorian," "Baby Yoda," "Grogu," or "The Child" and tapping on "View in 3D."

If you're looking for more than just a 3D model, you may want to have a look at the Mandalorian AR experience that Google created in partnership with Lucasfilm. Google says it's designed only for specific 5G phones, but we tested it, and it should work just fine on any ARCore supported phone — you can download it from APK Mirror.