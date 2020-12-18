Aukey is known for manufacturing reliable yet affordable accessories. Their EP-N5 buds offer a bunch of features, including active noise cancellation, and traditionally sell for $60. However, you can get them for much cheaper today, thanks to a discount on Amazon combined with a promo code, bringing them down to $36.

The buds feature active noise cancellation, in addition to 10mm drivers, which offer enhanced bass for an improved audio experience. The buds are also water-resistant, thanks to their IPX5 rating, making them your perfect workout companion. When it comes to battery life, they offer about seven hours of playback time with ANC off — you'll have to half that number if you turn it on, and up to 35 hours with the charging case, which connects with a USB-C port.

To benefit from the full discount, make sure you use coupon IHN86JSC when checking out, which will take $12 off the total amount.