Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the end of the week is almost here, it's time to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. Today's list is absolutely packed with sales for Big Fish Games titles, but if casual adventure games aren't your bag, perhaps the sale on DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition will be more your speed since it's a dark psychological horror adventure that offers a memorable story. Of course, if you're looking for something more actiony, then you should check out the sale on Rush Rally 3, a competent racing game that won't break the bank. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 67 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Simply HDR $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Memorize: Learn Japanese Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Carus Speedus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Boxes Drop - Tower block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hop Dash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Numerico - Math Cross Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow Knight Arena: Online Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Insider – interactive movie $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Flamingo KWGT $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Minka Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minka Light - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Binders | Trial extension $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CrossStitch Editor Pro $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FolderSync Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Simpan - Note various needs $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- EDS – encrypt your files to keep your data safe $7.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- HobDrive OBD2 ELM327, car diagnostics, trip comp $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Incognito Browser Pro - Complete Private Browser $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Among the Stars $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- infeCCt - addictive puzzle fun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Solitaire Halloween Story $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SpellForce: Heroes & Magic $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Endurance: dead space (Premium) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rush Rally 3 $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Of Awa - Relaxing challenges $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heidi: Mountain Adventures - Kids Puzzle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Maya the Bee: The Nutty Race $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Amaranthine Voyage: The Obsidian Book (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Bridge to Another World: The Others (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Cursed Fates: The Headless Horseman (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Dangerous Games: Prisoners of Destiny (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Danse Macabre: Deadly Deception (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Dark Parables: Goldilocks (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Dark Parables: Queen of Sands (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Dead Reckoning: The Crescent Case (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Edge of Reality: Ring (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Enigmatis Hidden Object (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Ghosts: Bones (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Grim Tales: The Heir (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Haunted Hotel: Phoenix (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hidden Expedition: The Fountain of Youth (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Immortal Love: Letter from the Past (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- League of Light: Dark Omen (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Living Legends: Frozen Beauty (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Living Legends: Wrath of the Beast CE (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- MCF: Key To Ravenhearst (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mystery Case Files: Ravenhearst Unlocked (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Myths of the World: Whispering Marsh (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Off Record: Deception (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Phantasmat: Endless (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Sea of Lies: Burning Coast (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Secrets of the Dark: The Ancestral Estate (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- SPACE INVADERS $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- Voodoo Whisperer CE (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pix Material Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Wallspaper - 4K+ Amoled Vector Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds 💎 WALLOOP™ PRIME $9.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oxigen McLaren 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Battery Saving Analog Clocks Live Wallpaper Pro $2.94 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Comments