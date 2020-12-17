Xfinity Stream subscribers have been waiting for Comcast's streaming service to roll out more widely across platforms. Following Chromecast support landing earlier this year, Fire TV owners can now access Xfinity Stream courtesy of a new app beta over at Amazon's app store.

The listing only just went up, and at the time of writing, it doesn't even have any images. However, the descriptive text claims it can provide functionality including streaming your channel lineup, on-demand content, and DVR recordings, as well as schedule new recordings. Given that it's a beta, though, there might be some missing functionality or rough edges compared to the service on other platforms.

The Fire TV app clocks in at 43MB, and Xfinity Stream customers can get started with the new beta at the link below.