Like it or hate it, 2020 has been quite a year, and that's especially true when it comes to smartphones. Prices have risen, but we live in a new golden age of smartphones — they're almost all pretty good, and we're all enjoying experiments in new and unique designs. It doesn't shock us to hear so many of our readers have strong opinions regarding this year's models, but now it's time for you to make your voice heard and select our Android Police Readers' Choice Smartphone of the Year.

As we did last year, we have selected the top-voted options from last week's nomination process, pulling in a few surprises that many of you felt strongly about in the process. In total, we collected twelve of the top phones our readers promoted, and you can select among them using whatever criteria you prefer.

Voting for the 2020 Android Police Readers' Choice Smartphone of the Year will be open until midnight (PT) on Friday, December 18th, giving you a little time to deliberate on the options, in case it's a tough call — I know it was for me helping to select our upcoming editors' choice award. The winner of our readers' choice award will be announced Saturday, December 19th.

What is your 2020 phone of the year? Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Google Pixel 4a

Sony Xperia 5 II

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Google Pixel 5

Sony Xperia 1 II

Google Pixel 4a 5G

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro

OnePlus Nord View Results