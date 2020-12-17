The Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series of phones will be delayed, according to an announcement made to the company's Chinese forum. This contradicts the earlier leaked schedule that indicated a December release date. Given we're halfway through December, that almost certainly means it won't land until next year.
The delay is due to a software issue OnePlus claims to have encountered with decrypting data on OnePlus 7 and 7T series devices under Android 11. The company has been working with Qualcomm to find a solution, which is expected to happen this week. If that occurs, a closed beta will happen this month, with an open beta planned for the future. While the announcement of a delay is specific to the Hydrogen OS version of OnePlus's software (read: the Chinese version), the issue almost certainly impacts devices in the US and other markets that use Oxygen OS, given a shared codebase.
Although we're quite confident that a delay in Hydrogen OS means a delay for Oxygen OS as well, we have reached out to OnePlus to confirm that is the case, and we'll be sure to update our coverage if and when we hear back.
OnePlus is falling further and further behind when it comes to prompt delivery of updates for its older phones. If you compare to last year, the OnePlus 6 and 6T series saw a botched Android 10 rollout, which started in November of 2019, was subsequently pulled because of issues, and ultimately rolled out over the next month. That means the 7 and 7T series are behind the schedule set by the prior generation's phones — and that's even before this new delay. There's also the lackluster update schedule promised for the company's latest Nord N10 5G and the delays for security patches on the OnePlus 5 and 5T.
Hopefully, OnePlus can turn things around and start delivering more prompt updates to its older devices. The OnePlus 7 Pro remains one of my favorite phones from the last few years. But the older it gets, the less attention it seems to receive from the company, and that's an issue all of OnePlus' older phones seem to suffer.
- Source:
- OnePlus
