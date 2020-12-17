Amazon just started sending out a big home screen redesign to Fire TV devices, but that's not all the new stuff that's coming. Owners of the second-gen Fire TV Cube, 2020 4K Toshiba Fire TV, and 2020 4K Insignia Fire TV will soon be able to view their security camera feeds in picture-in-picture mode without interrupting the content currently playing.

When a visitor comes up to your door and presses your compatible doorbell, a PIP video feed will now pop up in the top-right corner of the screen. Given that additional context, you can then make your next move, telling Alexa to let you talk to the guest or pull up the camera feed in full-screen.

The new picture-in-picture mode is compatible with Ring doorbell cameras, as well as non-doorbell security cameras from companies like Ring, Nest, Wyze, and Logitech. Alexa responses now utilize a similar PIP format as well, displaying weather and general information at the top of the screen without pausing your video. The feature is part of the Fire TV revamp focusing on giving consumers easily accessible information and assistance without disrupting the entertainment experience.