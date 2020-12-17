Company of Heroes™: Opposing Fronts coming to iOS and Android in early 2021

DATE:Thursday, 17 December, 2020

After a successful deployment for Company of Heroes onto iOS and Android earlier this year, Feral Interactive have announced that the much-requested expansion Opposing Fronts will land on both platforms in early 2021.

Opposing Fronts offers two historic campaigns: the British armoured operation to liberate the French city of Caen, and the German Panzer Elite’s struggle to repel the allies’ attempts to cross the river Rhine into Germany. This premium expansion also sees the British 2nd Army and the Panzer Elite ready for action in Skirmish mode.

Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts for iOS and Android launches in early 2021. Reports relating to its release date and price will be transmitted in the new year.

About Feral Interactive

Feral Interactive is a leading publisher of games for the macOS, Linux, iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch platforms, founded in 1996 and based in London, England. It is responsible for such hits as XCOM® 2 Collection for iOS, Alien: Isolation™ for macOS, Linux and Nintendo Switch, GRID™ Autosport for iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch, ROME: Total War™, Tropico™, and Company of Heroes™ for iOS and Android, Life is Strange 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider®, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, XCOM® 2, and Company of Heroes™ 2 for macOS and Linux. Visit the Feral Interactive website and find us on Twitter or Facebook.

About Relic Entertainment Inc.

Relic Entertainment™ is a SEGA owned studio located in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 1997, Relic is an award winning studio, known for critically-acclaimed titles like Homeworld, Company of Heroes and the Dawn of War series as well as other genre-defining real-time strategy titles.

About SEGA® Europe Ltd.

SEGA Europe Ltd. is the European Distribution arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA Games Co., Ltd., and a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns the video game development studios Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive and Hardlight. SEGA Europe’s website is located at www.sega.co.uk