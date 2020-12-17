Feral Interactive has just announced that it will bring the Opposing Fronts expansion to the mobile version of Company of Heroes next year. This expansion is expected to arrive on Android (and iOS) in early 2021, and seeing that the studio brought Company of Heroes to Android back in September, it makes sense that the game's expansions have been spaced out, which is how Feral has handled many of the previous expansion for its other ports. So while this news isn't unexpected, it's nice to see a confirmation that the studio will be bringing more content to one of the best Strategy games on mobile.
Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts storms iOS & Android in early 2021.
Lead the 2nd British Army and German Panzer Elite in two gripping, full-length campaigns, and command both armies in Skirmish mode.
Report for the full briefing, soldier: https://t.co/QQVHhMJkQY pic.twitter.com/fMqneA1NXi
— Feral Interactive (@feralgames) December 17, 2020
As you can see in the tweet above, the Opposing Fronts expansion will offer two full-length campaigns as well as the ability to play as the British or Germans in the game's Skirmish mode. While multiplayer has yet to be confirmed, the studio has revealed the expansion will cost $3.99 and that it will be purchasable through an in-app purchase in the core game. And that's about all we know, so here's hoping more info will be revealed after the holidays. Until then, feel free to grab the Android version of Company of Heroes through the Play Store widget below.
