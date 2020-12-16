Nokia smartphone fans don't need to get their fix at third-party retailers anymore. HMD Global now offers direct sales from Nokia's website itself here in the US. That means you can pick up phones like the Nokia 8.3 5G or Nokia 7.2 right from Nokia/HMD Global, and shipping for some items is even guaranteed before Christmas if you place an order by the 17th.

This new US storefront offers a mix of both direct sales and links to other storefronts. While you can pick up a phone like the Nokia 8.3 5G or Nokia 3.4 directly from Nokia, most other phones like the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 4.2 simply link out to other retailers for purchase offers.

This move to offer direct sales here in the US (at least, for some models) is a confident one. Usually, direct sales don't work too well in our market, as most customers purchase their phones from carriers. It takes a lot of brand recognition to finagle success with direct sales, but Nokia is probably among the most recognized mobile brands, having been long-ingrained in our memory since even the time before smartphones. While I'd chortle a bit at any other smaller Android company making a similar move, Nokia/HMD Global may actually be able to pull it off.

Interested Nokia fans can pick up a new phone courtesy of this new storefront at the link below.