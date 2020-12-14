This story was originally published and last updated .
Not everyone is a fan of monthly subscription services, but in some cases, they can end up being cheaper than buying everything you want individually. Ubisoft+ is a subscription that includes most of the titles published by the French game company of the same name, and now it includes access to Google Stadia.
Ubisoft+ already allows subscribers to download and install most Ubisoft-published video games on their PC, or play select titles on Amazon's Luna streaming service. Starting today, the same $14.99/mo fee now includes Stadia access, if you connect your Google account to your Ubisoft account. A Stadia Pro subscription is not required, but you do need to be in the United States.
Even though Ubisoft+ includes access to most of the company's games, the catalog of Stadia-supported games is much shorter. The list of cloud-available games hasn't yet been updated with Stadia results, but it seems to only include titles already ported to Stadia (Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, etc.). Stadia Pro already offers discounts on some Ubisoft games, so if you're already paying for that, you might not be saving much money by subscribing. However, if you also want to play games on Amazon Luna or PC, you won't have to buy the same games multiple times for each platform.
The integration can be enabled through the new Ubisoft+ settings page in the Stadia web app, which is still rolling out. More information about Ubisoft+ can be found on the company's website.
Games list
9to5Google has published the full list of supported games, which only includes 15 of the 126 titles currently available for PC Ubisoft+ players. As expected, it's just the Ubisoft titles already available for direct purchase from Stadia.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Stadia Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
- Family Feud
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 5 Ultimate Edition
- Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Stadia Edition
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising Gold Edition
- Monopoly
- The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Ultimate Edition
- Trials Rising - Digital Gold Edition
- UNO Ultimate Edition
- Watch Dogs 2: Ultimate Edition
- Watch Dogs Complete Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Google has also released a support document explaining how the Ubisoft+ subscription interacts with Stadia. There's nothing too surprising, except that games from Ubisoft+ can't be shared through family groups.
Any games that have been added to your library as part of your Ubisoft+ subscription cannot be shared with your family group. However, if you purchased a Ubisoft game on Stadia, and your group has family sharing enabled, another family member can play your purchased copy while you play it with your Ubisoft+ subscription.
The subscription also prevents you from purchasing Ubisoft games through Stadia, which shouldn't be an issue, since Ubisoft+ provides the best version of each game with all available DLC.
Three more games
Justin Uberti, an engineer at Google Stadia, has shared a more complete list of supported games. In addition to the above titles, Ubisoft+ on Stadia includes Assassin's Creed: Origins, Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, and Assassin's Creed: Unity.
