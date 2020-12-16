The Galaxy A71 (including its 5G variant) was one of Samsung's best-selling smartphones this year, offering most of the features you could want in a phone at a mid-range price. Samsung now seems to be planning a hardware refresh, as device renders have now been published by Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks).

According to the information and photos revealed by OnLeaks, the Galaxy A72 5G won't be too different from the existing A71. The camera array looks nearly identical, likely containing the same 64MP main rear lens as the A71, and the display will remain at 6.7 inches. The phone will measure 165 x 77.4 x 8.1mm (9.9mm with the camera bump), making it a few millimeters larger than the A71.

The rest of the hardware details are still unknown, but we can make some educated guesses. The A71 used a Snapdragon 765G chipset, but since there's no direct successor to the 765G yet, the A72 will probably stick to that. This year's model also had 6-8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage (with microSD support), and a 4,500mAh battery. Samsung is allegedly targeting the same ~$600 MSRP as the A71, so don't expect radical changes in storage or memory.

Unfortunately, the A72 is expected to use the same gross glossy plastic as the A71 and some of Samsung's other budget phones. The Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S20 FE, and other models use a matte plastic coating that is less resistant to fingerprints and dust. At least the headphone jack is still here — take that, Note20 Ultra.