Discord, a modern take on the IRC and AOL chatrooms of old, has seen a surge in popularity during the pandemic. You can join video and audio calls on any platform, but sharing apps and games on your screen has been limited to desktop platforms —until now, that is.

Starting today, Discord is rolling out the ability on Android and iOS to share your screen to others in a video/audio call. The feature should work with any app, but it's not clear how Discord will handle system audio on mobile platforms. Android still blocks third-party apps from recording internal audio, however, some devices have proprietary APIs for sharing system audio that Discord could theoretically tap into.

Discord says screen sharing is phone-only for now, and support for tablets should arrive eventually. You can grab Discord from the Play Store using the handy link below.