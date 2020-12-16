Those video chats with your kids and their friends or relatives — via your phone or tablet, of course — are about to get plenty more festive with new AR face filters and some new color-in drawings to doodle on. The new doodle-able drawings are courtesy of Google Duo's relatively new family mode where the drawer can create works of art and the recipient can watch as they see it come to fruition, live on the line.

Catching up with family this holiday season just got more colorful. Family Mode on Google Duo lets you talk, play, and now, color in new festive backgrounds. Check it out here https://t.co/dGZJdNN4YZ pic.twitter.com/JF48xEDxzZ — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) December 15, 2020

Up to now, all canvasses began as blank. But with a recent update, your favorite artist can now color in pre-lined drawings including a penguin on a sled or a cactus at a party.

Other line drawings may be available over time. Color to your heart's content, inside or outside the lines.

Images: Nick

Of course, we can't get out of the holidays without new face filters for the Christmas season: you can either be a Christmas tree or a reindeer. Take your pick.