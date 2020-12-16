Chargers are some of the most essential accessories you can spend money on, and right now, Amazon is offering some great deals on power products from Anker. Everything from car chargers to power banks is on sale, with options starting at just $12.59 — up to 41% off normal prices.

For the low price of $12.59, you can get yourself a car charger with dual ports that pumps out up to 30W of juice at once — enough to provide speedy charging for the driver and their passenger. If you're on the go, but not in a car, Anker's PowerPort Cube power strip provides 3 outlets and 3 USB ports and extends up to 8 feet away from the plugin. And there's plenty of other accessories, too, like USC-C to lightning cables, portable power packs, and a wall charger with enough oomph to power two full-size laptops at once.

Ready to charge up your power game with some upgraded Anker accessories? Then mosy on over to Amazon's Deal of the Day hub and check out the complete selection. These deals come with free shipping if you're a Prime member or your cart totals above $25, but they'll run out of power at midnight. (See what I did there?)