While the 2020 gaming news cycle has been dominated by the launch of consoles from Microsoft and Sony, there have been notable developments in the cloud gaming space as well. The latest update comes from Amazon's streaming service, Luna, which is now available to play on select Android smartphones.

You don't need a separate app to use Luna — just like on iOS, early access is available via the Chrome browser — version 86 or higher. Another pre-requisite is that your phone will need to run Android 9 or above.

Hey @TheCodeB00K, as Raghu from Team Luna explains below, you won’t have to wait very long for Android support (or, like, at all). Play Luna with early access now: https://t.co/IU81kXZouU pic.twitter.com/aVDCbQcP64 — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) December 15, 2020

As of now, only the below devices from Samsung, Google, and OnePlus are supported. But Amazon appends that it will continue to expand support to more Android devices throughout the early access program.

Google Pixel 4 XL (Pixel 4 isn't mentioned for some reason)

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

OnePlus 7/7 Pro/7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7T/7T Pro/7T Pro 5G

OnePlus 8/8 Pro

OnePlus Nord

Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G/S20+ 5G/S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Luna is still in early access so you'll need to request an invitation before you can jump in. Like Google, Amazon also offers a controller that connects directly to the cloud. The Luna controller costs $49.99 in the early access program and is Alexa-enabled (obviously). You can also pair a PlayStation 4/Xbox One controller or the good ol' mouse-and-keyboard combo to play.

The gaming service offers two channels for now — a $5.99/month Luna Plus tier that will give you access to games from various publishers and a $14.99/month Ubisoft Plus subscription that will give you access to a selection of the company's games. Apart from Android phones, Luna is also available to play on PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, and iPad.