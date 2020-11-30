This story was originally published and last updated .
Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, began trialing on November 19 (2019), and even though you needed a $130 Founder's Edition kit to gain access, Google eventually opened the floodgates to everyone in August (2020). So far, many games have been announced for the service, and we expect more of them to pop up as we go along. Of course, it can be a difficult to keep track of things in this fast-moving industry, so we've got you covered with a handy list of all the titles that have been announced for Stadia.
Much like any other console or platform, Google requires players on its free tier, Stadia Base, to buy all of their games. At $10 per month, Stadia Pro grants subscribers access to the occasional free game as well as discounts to many other titles, so keep that in mind. You may also expect publisher subscriptions like Ubisoft's Uplay+ to work with Stadia after its official launch. You can learn more about Stadia through our story here and keep track of ongoing developments with the platform at large here.
We'll be updating the following list as needed, so you might want to append a bookmark to this page to track the progress. And if you're looking for the current free games included with Stadia Pro, you can find them here.
Google Stadia games list
Here are all the current and upcoming games on Stadia. Prices shown are for non-Pro subscribers. Last updated December 15th, 2020: Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, and Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Title
|Initial Release Date
|Stadia Release Date
|Price
|Notes
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|2015, 6/2
|Sometime in 2021
|TBA
|Ary and the Secret of Seasons
|2020, 9/1
|2020, 11/5
|$39.99
|Assassin's Creed Odyssey
|2018, 10/05
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99, $119.99
|Launch title
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla
|2020, 11/10
|2020, 11/10
|$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|2017, 10/27
|2020, 12/15
|$59.99, $69.99, $99.99
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|2015, 10/23
|2020, 12/15
|$29.99, $49.99
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|2014, 11/11
|2020, 12/15
|$29.99
|Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
|2019, 7/05
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99
|Launch title
|Baldur's Gate III: The Black Hound
|2020, 10/6 (early access)
|2020, 10/6 (early access)
|$59.99
|Borderlands 3
|2019, 9/13
|2019, 12/17
|$59.99, $79.99, $99.99
|Cake Bash
|2020, 10/14
|2020, 10/15
|$19.99
|Celeste
|2018, 1/25
|2020, 7/28
|$19.99
|CHORUS
|Sometime in 2021
|Sometime in 2021
|TBA
|Chronos: Before the Ashes
|2020, 12/1
|2020, 12/1
|$29.99
|Crayta
|2020, 7/1
|2020, 7/1
|$39.99, $59.99
|Cris Tales
|2019, 6/10
|2020, 11/17
|$39.99
|Cyberpunk 2077
|2020, 11/19
|2020, 11/19
|$59.99
|Delayed from April 16 launch date
|Darksiders Genesis
|2019, 12/5
|2019, 12/5
|$39.99
|Dead by Daylight
|2016, 6/14
|2020, 10/1
|Free w/ Pro
|Death Carnival
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Destiny 2
|2017, 9/06
|2019, 11/19
|Base game + Warmind, Curse of Osiris, Forsaken, and Shadowkeep free with Stadia Pro
$24.99 (Forsaken)
$34.99 (Shadowkeep)
$39.99 (Beyond Light)
$49.99 (Beyond Light + Season)
$49.99 (Upgrade Edition)
$69.99 (Beyond Light Deluxe Edition)
|Launch title
|Destroy All Humans!(Remastered)
|2020, 7/28
|2020, 12/8
|$39.99
|DIRT 5
|2020, 11/6
|Sometime in 2021
|TBA
|DOOM
|2016, 5/13
|2020, 8/18
|$19.99
|Doom 64
|1997, 3/31
|2020, 5/12
|$2.49
|Doom Eternal
|2020, 03/20
|2020, 3/20
|$59.99
|Released March 20, 2020
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|2016, 10/25
|2019, 12/17
|$49.99
|El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
|2020, 12/3
|2020, 12/3
|$19.99
|Embr
|2019, 5/21
|2020, 5/21
|$15.99 (while in early access)
|Everspace
|2016, 9/14
|2020, 12/1
|$29.99
|F1 2020
|2020, 7/10
|2020, 7/10
|$59.99, $69.99
|Family Feud Decades
|2020, 11/12
|2020, 11/12
|$29.99
|Far Cry 5
|2018, 3/27
|2020, 11/3
|$59.99, $89.99
|Far Cry 6
|2021, 2/18
|2021, 2/18
|TBA
|Far Cry New Dawn
|2019, 2/14
|2020, 11/3
|$39.99, $49.99
|Farming Simulator 2019
|2018, 11/19
|2019, 11/19
|$39.99
|Launch title
|FIFA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Figment
|2017, 9/22
|2020, 12/8
|$19.99
|Figment Creed Valley
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Final Fantasy XV
|2016, 11/26
|2019, 11/19
|$39.99
|Launch title
|Football Manager 2020
|2019, 10/31
|2019, 11/19
|$49.99
|Launch title
|Get Packed
|2020, 4/28
|2020, 4/28
|$19.99
|Stadia Exclusive
|Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|2019, 10/04
|2019, 12/18
|$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
|Ghost Recon Wildlands
|2018, 3/7
|TBA
|TBA
|Gods Will Fall
|2021, 1/29
|2021, 1/29
|TBA
|Grid
|2019, 9/13
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99, $84.99
|Launch title
|Gunsport
|2020, 9/1
|2020, 9/1
|$19.99
|Gylt
|2019, 11/19
|2019, 11/19
|$29.99
|Launch title
|Hello Neighbor
|2017, 12/8
|2020, 9/1
|$29.99
|Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek
|2018, 12/6
|2020, 11/1
|Free w/ Pro, $29.99
|Hello Engineer
|Sometime in 2021
|Sometime in 2021
|TBA
|Hitman
|2015, 6/23
|2020, 9/1
|$59.99
|Hitman 2
|2018, 11/13
|2020, 9/1
|$59.99, $99.99
|Hitman 3
|2021, 1/20
|2021, 1/20
|$59.99
|Hotline Miami
|2012, 10/23
|2020, 9/22
|$9.99
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|2015, 3/10
|2020, 9/22
|$14.99
|Human: Fall Flat
|2016, 7/22
|2020, 10/1
|TBA
|Humankind
|Sometime in 2021
|2021, 4/21
|$50.99 (pre-order)
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|2020, 12/3
|2020, 12/3
|$59.99, $99.99
|Formerly Gods & Monsters
|Into the Breach
|2018, 2/27
|2020, 12/1
|$14.99
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|2015, 9/29
|2020, 5/26
|$14.99
|Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
|2020, 1/28
|TBA
|TBA
|Just Dance 2020
|2019, 11/05
|2019, 11/19
|$49.99
|Launch title
|Just Dance 2021
|2020, 11/12
|2020, 11/12
|TBA
|Just Shapes & Beats
|2018, 5/31
|2020, 6/30
|$19.99
|Kaze and the Wild Masks
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Kine
|2019, 10/17
|2019, 11/19
|$19.99
|Launch title
|KONA
|2016, 3/10
|2020, 8/1
|$14.99
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
|2014, 12/9
|2020, 7/15
|$19.99
|Little Big Workshop
|2019, 10/7
|2020, 11/5
|$19.99
|Little Nightmares
|2017, 4/28
|2020, 6/1
|$29.99
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
|TBA
|2020, 3/27
|$14.99
|Released March 27th, 2020
|Madden NFL
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Mafia 2 Remastered
|2020, 5/19
|TBA
|TBA
|Mafia 3 Remastered
|2020, 5/19
|TBA
|TBA
|Marvel's Avengers
|2020, 9/4
|2020, 9/4
|TBA
|Metro 2033 Redux
|2010, 3/16
|2020, 6/23
|$19.99
|Metro Exodus
|2019, 2/15
|2019, 11/19
|$39.99, $64.99
|Launch title
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|2013, 5/14
|2020, 6/23
|$19.99
|Monopoly
|2017, 10/30
|2020, 4/28
|$39.99
|Announced March 12, 2020
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|2018, 12/4
|2020, 7/1
|$29.99
|Monster Energy Supercross 3
|2020, 2/04
|2020, 2/04
|$59.99
|Monster Jam Steel Titans
|2019, 6/25
|2020, 12/1
|TBA
|Announced March 27, 2020
|Mortal Kombat 11
|2019, 4/23
|2019, 11/19
|$49.99, $59.99 (Ultimate)
|Launch title
|MotoGP20
|2020, 4/23
|2020, 4/23
|$49.99
|Announced March 27, 2020
|Nanotale: Typing Chronicles
|2019, 10/3
|TBA
|TBA
|NBA 2K20
|2019, 9/6
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99, $79.99, $99.99
|Launch title
|NBA 2K21
|2020, 9/4
|2020, 9/4
|$59.99, $99.99
|Octopath Traveler
|2018, 7/13
|2020, 4/28
|$59.99
|One Hand Clapping
|2020, 7/14
|2020, 7/14
|$2.99 (while in early access)
|Orcs Must Die! 3
|2020, 7/14
|2020, 7/14
|$29.99
|Outcasters
|TBA
|2020, 12/3
|$19.99
|Stadia Exclusive
|Outriders
|2021, 2/2
|Sometime in 2021
|TBA
|Outward
|2019, 3/26
|2020, 11/30
|$39.99
|PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle
|TBA
|TBA
|$19.99
|Panzer Dragoon: Remake
|2020, 3/26
|2020, 6/1
|TBA
|Announced February 13, 2020
|PGA Tour 2K21
|2020, 8/21
|2020, 8/21
|$59.99, $69.99
|Phoenix Point
|2019, 12/10
|Sometime in 2021
|TBA
|PHOGS!
|2020, 12/3
|2020, 12/3
|$29.99
|PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
|2016, 7/30
|2020, 4/28
|$29.99 , $89.99
|Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
|2019, 3/26
|2020, 6/1
|TBA
|Rage 2
|2019, 5/14
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99, $79.99
|Launch title
|Rainbow Six Quarantine
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|2018, 10/26
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99, $79.99, $99.99
|Launch title
|Relicta
|Sometime in 2020
|Sometime in 2020
|TBA
|République
|2013, 12/19
|2020, 9/15
|$9.99
|Riders Republic
|2021, 2/25
|2021, 2/25
|TBA
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|2015, 11/10
|2019, 11/19
|$29.99
|Launch title
|Risk of Rain 2
|2019, 3/28
|2020, 9/29
|$24.99
|Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|2020, 7/21
|2020, 8/14
|$29.99
|Samurai Shodown
|2019, 6/25
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99
|Launch title
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
|2010, 8/10
|Sometime in 2020
|TBA
|Secret Neighbor
|2019, 10/23
|2020, 12/1
|$19.99
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|2019, 3/22
|2020, 10/29
|$59.99
|Serious Sam 4
|2020, 9/24
|2020, 9/24
|$39.99
|Exclusive to Stadia and PC until sometime in 2021
|Serious Sam Collection
|2013, 7/12
|2020, 3/3
|$29.99
|Announced February 13, 2020
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|2018, 9/14
|2019, 11/19
|$59.99
|Launch title
|Sniper Elite 4
|2017, 2/14
|2020, 11/1
|$59.99, $89.99
|Spiritfarer
|Sometime in 2020
|Sometime in 2020
|TBA
|Spitlings
|2020, 2/25
|2020, 2/25
|$14.99
|SpongeBobSquarePants:Battle for Bikini BottomRehydrated
|2020, 6/23
|2020, 12/8
|$29.99
|Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks)
|2020, 4/1
|2020, 4/1
|$12.99
|Announced February 13, 2020 as time-exclusive title
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|2019, 11/15
|2020, 11/24
|TBA
|SteamWorld Dig
|2013, 8/07
|2020, 3/10
|$9.99
|Announced February 20, 2020
|SteamWorld Dig 2
|2017, 9/21
|2020, 3/1
|$19.99
|Announced February 20, 2020
|SteamWorld Heist
|2015, 12/10
|2020, 3/10
|$19.99
|Announced February 20, 2020
|SteamWorld Quest
|2019, 4/25
|2020, 3/1
|$24.99
|Announced February 20, 2020
|Strange Brigade
|2018, 8/28
|2020, 8/1
|$49.99
|Submerged: Hidden Depths
|TBA
|2020, 12/3
|$19.99
|Stadia Exclusive
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|2017, 7/28
|2020, 5/26
|$19.99
|Super Bomberman R Online
|2020, 9/1
|2020, 9/1
|Free
|Superhot
|2016, 2/25
|2020, 6/1
|$24.99
|Superhot: Mind Control Delete
|2020, 7/16
|2020, 8/18
|$24.99
|Tchia
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|The Crew 2
|2018, 5/31
|2020, 3/25
|$49.99, $59.99, $89.99
|Announced March 12, 2020
|The Darkside Detective Season 1
|TBA
|TBA
|Free w/ Pro
|The Darkside Detective Season 2
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|The Division 2
|2019, 3/15
|2020, 3/17
|$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
|Announced March 12, 2020
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|2014, 4/4
|2020, 6/16
|$19.99 (Base game)
$59.99 (Greymoor)
$79.99 (Greymoor Collector's Edition)
|The Gardens Between
|2018, 9/20
|2020, 11/1
|$19.99
|The Turing Test
|2016, 8/30
|2020, 5/5
|$19.99
|Thumper
|2016, 10/10
|2019, 11/19
|$19.99
|Launch title
|TOHU
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|2013, 3/22
|2019, 11/19
|$19.99
|Launch title
|Trials Rising
|2019, 2/26
|2019, 11/19
|$24.99, $39.99
|Launch title
|UNO
|2020, 9/15
|2020, 9/15
|$9.99, $14.99
|Unto The End
|2020, 12/9
|2020, 12/9
|$19.99
|Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition
|2019, 7/10
|2020, 12/8
|$49.99
|Watch Dogs
|2014, 5/27
|2020, 12/9
|$19.99
|Watch Dogs 2
|2016, 11/15
|2020, 12/9
|$17.49
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|2020, 10/29
|2020, 10/29
|$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
|Wave Break
|TBA
|2020, 6/23
|$29.99
|West of Loathing
|2017, 8/10
|2020, 7/1
|$10.99
|Windbound
|2020, 8/28
|2020, 8/28
|$29.99
|Announced June 16, 2020
|Windjammers 2
|Sometime in 2020
|Sometime in 2020
|TBA
|Originally promoted with "2019" launch window
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood
|2019, 7/26
|2019, 11/19
|$29.99
|Launch title
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|2020, 9/18
|2020, 9/18
|$39.99, $49.99
|Young Souls
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Zombie Army 4
|2020, 2/4
|2020, 5/5
|$49.99
