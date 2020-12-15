Making your home Wi-Fi reliable no matter where you are often means replacing your provider's router with a more capable one. The second-generation Google Wifi is an excellent choice, and costs less than a Nest Wifi if you don't need a built-in voice assistant. Thanks to this deal, you can grab a three-pack for just $175, which is $25 less than the traditional price.

The Google Wifi creates a mesh network in your home for an optimal connection in every room. It's very easy to set up and use, and it's better than many other mesh systems on the market today. This being the 2020 model, it features a slightly revised design with a new barrel jack adapter for power. If you need to add more units down the line, Google Wifi and Nest Wifi units can be used in tandem.

If you'd like to know more about Google Wifi, make sure to check our full review here.