Microsoft released its first Android phone earlier this year, the Surface Duo. It's the only modern Android device with two side-by-side displays (not counting the add-on cases for various LG phone), and even though it's still a questionable buy at its current $1,400 retail price, Microsoft plans to start selling it in more regions next year.

"Since introducing Surface Duo in August 2020," Microsoft said in a blog post, "people have asked when we would make this product available outside of the US. We’re pleased to share that in early 2021, we’ll be offering Surface Duo in Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany."

It's interesting to see Microsoft expand the availability of the original Surface Duo, rather than waiting for a second-generation model. The current Duo is still one of the worst hardware values in the smartphone market, featuring a Snapdragon chipset that will soon be two years old and no NFC/high refresh rate/wireless charging/water protection. The second screen is really the only selling point for the phone, which might not be enough going into 2021.

Pricing for the Surface Duo in other markets is not yet available. The phone was originally priced at $1,399.99 in the US for the 128GB model, or $1,499.99 for the 256GB variant. However, it has gone on sale a few times, dropping as low as $1,200.