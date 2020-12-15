The Pixel Stand is a fun and convenient way of charging your Pixel, but unfortunately it costs a quite a bit — that is, it usually does. When we reviewed the Stand, we were overall pleased with it, but couldn't excuse the price tag. Luckily, today, the Pixel Stand is on sale for just $40 (half off) at B&H, Best Buy, and the Verizon Store.

Alongside charging your phone at 10W, the Pixel Stand comes with a ton of neat features, including a nice, calming way to wake you up. While on the Stand, your Pixel will gradually light up before your alarm goes off, simulating the sunrise. Your phone will then automatically display your schedule, traffic info, and recent news. While charging, your phone will display a slideshow of your Google Photos. When placed on the Stand at night, it will automatically turn on Do Not Disturb, helping you get a restful sleep. All of these settings are of course customizable, if they're not to your liking.

Wireless charging is neat and convenient in itself, but the Pixel Stand adds a touch of luxury to the experience — and at half off, buying one feels a lot better. Grab one for just $40 (half off) at B&H, Best Buy, or Verizon today.