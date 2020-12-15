The second-generation Pixel Buds may not be the best wireless earphones out there, but there's still a lot to love about them, especially if you use a Pixel phone. If you've been thinking of buying them, now would be a good time: Best Buy, B&H, and the Google Store are selling them for $160 ($20 off).

Like almost every Pixel product Google has released, the bugs and issues present at launch have mostly been rectified through software updates. They're much easier to recommend in light of this, especially as Pixel Buds receive regular feature drops, just like Pixel phones. Pixel Buds are all about Google's software features, with tight Google Assistant integration and perks like interpreter mode. If that's what you want in a pair of true wireless earbuds, then now is a good time to buy them.

There's no indication of when this offer will end, although the B&H listing says there is a "limited supply at this price." Chances are this is a holiday season deal, so if you're after a pair for yourself or as a gift, this is probably the best price you'll find.