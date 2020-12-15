ARCore was first released in 2017 as a library for developers to create immersive augmented reality experiences, based on Google's work with Project Tango. The library is now used by countless games and applications, including Pokémon Go, and now it has passed one billion installations worldwide.

Google Play Services for AR, the system application that provides the ARCore library, now reports over a billion installations on the Play Store. Since devices have to be certified by Google to ship with the application, that number is almost entirely pre-installations. Google is constantly adding more phones and tablets to the list of supported devices, with recent additions including the TCL 10 5G UW and Samsung Galaxy M20.

ARCore is primarily intended to be used with native Android applications, but Google has also been working on allowing web-based apps and games to utilize it. Chrome 81 added a Hit testing API for web apps to place 3D objects in real-world spaces, powered by the ARCore library on Android.

Few third-party apps have ever reached 1 billion installs, outside of applications developed by Google itself. Dropbox reached the milestone in August, and Netflix passed it in July.