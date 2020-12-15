Google TV, the Android user's hub for searching out and tracking streaming content, recently dumped support for Netflix content. That means if the show you're looking for is on Netflix, you'd have to tap around more to find it. But if your show is on Comcast's Peacock service instead, that's not the case anymore.

If you have an account with Peacock, you can link it up with Google TV so that you can look up a show with the latter app and then tap once more to immediately view with the former app. Peacock is among 29 other supported streaming sources which include NBC proper.

Netflix's absence, meanwhile, grows longer.