When Google released the new affordable Nest Thermostat in October, it also made some changes to how things are set up and controlled. Instead of using the outdated Nest app, it's all done through the Google Home app now. This is a positive move in many ways, but some of the functionality hasn't yet been migrated over for older models. Finally, it looks like Google is bringing the full new experience to more people, but it sure is a slow rollout.

A very small number of users have reported seeing full energy dashboards for some of their older Nest Thermostats as far back as a month ago, but it now looks like it might be rolling out more widely. Out latest tipster says they have the full stats history for just one of their four thermostats, though, which is more than a bit frustrating. Those of us on the AP team with Nest Thermostats are still stuck with the limited control options in the Google Home app.

If you want to see what the whole interface looks like, XDA was able to work some magic and get it working on Google Home version 2.3 a little while ago. In the meantime, users will just have to be patient and wait for the Google server-side switch gods to do their thing. With any luck, it'll be rolling out to everyone soon enough. If you're interested in getting the new Nest Thermostat, check out Ryan's review to see if it's worth it.